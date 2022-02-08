GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 935.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,538 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of DHT worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 94,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of DHT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 493,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 123,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.50 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

