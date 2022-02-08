GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,413 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

