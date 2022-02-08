GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

