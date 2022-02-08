GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 68.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

