GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,521 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,194 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

