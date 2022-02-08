GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $905,000 Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 184.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Sirius XM by 661.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 404,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 351,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $13,340,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

