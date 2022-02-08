GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $971,000 Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGL stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.17%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

