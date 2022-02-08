GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 43.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Knowles stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.
Knowles Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
