GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 43.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

