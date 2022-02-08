GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $881,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 774.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.52. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

