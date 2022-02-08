GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 15,430 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 43.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

