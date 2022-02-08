GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 66,726 DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO).

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.