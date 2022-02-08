GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

GTBP stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 133.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 243.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GT Biopharma (GTBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.