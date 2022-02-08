Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.20. 13,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 9,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSHHY)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.