GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives $99.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.61. 18,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after acquiring an additional 945,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $154,846,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

