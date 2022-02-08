Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.39 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,067. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.