Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Cap of $102.39 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $102.39 million and $413,049.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,911.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.88 or 0.07098053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00305803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.41 or 0.00762980 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00071685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.77 or 0.00416611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00230202 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 464,279,383 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

