Hanesbrands Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

