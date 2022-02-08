Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.310 EPS.

HBI stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.