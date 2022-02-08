Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($227.59) to €191.00 ($219.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($212.64) to €188.00 ($216.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($167.82) to €145.70 ($167.47) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

