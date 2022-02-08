Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) PT Lowered to SEK 217

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from SEK 250 to SEK 217 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

HNSBF stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

