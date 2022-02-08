Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,613.89 ($21.82).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,325.50 ($17.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.47. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,796 ($24.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

