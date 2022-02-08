Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 9,589,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,454. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

