Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.
Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 9,589,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,454. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
