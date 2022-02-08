Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Harmonic also posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,236. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $960.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

