Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.28 million.Harmonic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.060 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.11 million, a PE ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 182.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

