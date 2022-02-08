HBK Investments L P Invests $2.17 Million in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.16% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,865,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,798,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BROS opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.29. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

