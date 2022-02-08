HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in agilon health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

NYSE:AGL opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

In related news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,156.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.