Head to Head Analysis: Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) versus Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) and Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Constellation Software and Eurofins Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $3.97 billion 9.09 $436.00 million $15.81 107.72 Eurofins Scientific $6.21 billion 2.94 $616.27 million N/A N/A

Eurofins Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Constellation Software and Eurofins Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 2 4 0 2.67 Eurofins Scientific 2 4 3 0 2.11

Constellation Software currently has a consensus price target of $2,458.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.35%. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Constellation Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Eurofins Scientific.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Software has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and Eurofins Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 6.96% 57.94% 13.17% Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Constellation Software beats Eurofins Scientific on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc. is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers. The company was founded by Mark Henri Leonard and James D. Foy on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Gilles G. Martin in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

