Head-To-Head Contrast: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) versus Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Tscan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus 0.38% N/A -1.87% Tscan Therapeutics -522.54% -779.91% -32.14%

This table compares Agenus and Tscan Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $88.17 million 7.28 -$180.91 million ($0.12) -20.83 Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 114.26 -$26.13 million N/A N/A

Tscan Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tscan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agenus and Tscan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Agenus currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 360.00%. Tscan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 310.31%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Tscan Therapeutics.

Summary

Agenus beats Tscan Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

