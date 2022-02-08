Head to Head Contrast: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) vs. Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 8.37 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -281.08 Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 1.54 -$34.49 million ($0.26) -3.62

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CEVA and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aurora Mobile 0 0 3 0 3.00

CEVA presently has a consensus target price of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 65.85%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 415.57%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than CEVA.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57% Aurora Mobile -53.74% -47.49% -19.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEVA beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

