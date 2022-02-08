Head to Head Contrast: Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) vs. Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Appili Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 881.71 -$13.15 million ($0.30) -1.80 Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 74.04 -$10.86 million ($0.35) -0.27

Appili Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Evoke Pharma. Evoke Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Appili Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -713.67% -238.23% -63.06% Appili Therapeutics -40,158.18% -361.19% -178.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evoke Pharma and Appili Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Appili Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -1.84, suggesting that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evoke Pharma beats Appili Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

