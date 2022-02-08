Head-To-Head Contrast: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) vs. Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Visa and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 18.14 $12.31 billion $6.04 37.61 Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.90 $25.23 million $1.53 11.33

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Visa and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 19 0 2.83 Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Visa presently has a consensus price target of $269.30, indicating a potential upside of 18.55%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Resources Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Visa.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Visa pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resources Connection pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Visa has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.59% 40.11% 16.73% Resources Connection 7.18% 16.33% 10.48%

Summary

Visa beats Resources Connection on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM). The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

