Head-To-Head Review: Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.67%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 575.18%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -24.20% -21.74% Protara Therapeutics N/A -24.90% -23.96%

Volatility and Risk

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$250.22 million ($1.88) -5.97 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.98 million ($4.09) -1.34

Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Protara Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman and Jacqueline Zummo in March 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

