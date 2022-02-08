Heard Capital LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Heard Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 0.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $612.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,133. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $620.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $697.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

