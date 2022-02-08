Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce sales of $153.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $158.10 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $624.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.60 million to $639.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $639.52 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $664.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLD. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.46. 1,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,880. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

