HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($103.45) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($93.10) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($85.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.08 ($85.14).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €64.92 ($74.62) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.50 and a 200 day moving average of €66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €56.60 ($65.06) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($93.15).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

