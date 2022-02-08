Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Down 1.9%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €2.54 ($2.91) and last traded at €2.58 ($2.96). 1,537,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.63 ($3.02).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.67 million and a P/E ratio of -36.27.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

