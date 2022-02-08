Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.70 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15). Approximately 3,786,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,582,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.80 ($0.15).
The stock has a market cap of £68.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.93.
About Helium One Global (LON:HE1)
Further Reading
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.