Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.70 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15). Approximately 3,786,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,582,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.80 ($0.15).

The stock has a market cap of £68.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.93.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

About Helium One Global (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.