Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by 64.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

