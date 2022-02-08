HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $478,914,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,704,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,083,000 after acquiring an additional 76,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,284,000 after acquiring an additional 81,067 shares during the last quarter.

VONV opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $75.19.

