HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,263 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

Equinix stock opened at $698.15 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $777.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $801.97. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

