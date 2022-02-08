HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 472.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,576 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 206.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 174,323 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 110.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $445,000.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

