HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,627.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.