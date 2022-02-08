HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.42 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average of $263.18. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,025 shares of company stock worth $13,018,603. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

