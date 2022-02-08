HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,764 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

