HighVista Strategies LLC Takes Position in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

PRPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.