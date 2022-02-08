HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 993,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $22,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 643,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

