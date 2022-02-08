Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $528.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61.
About Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
