Hood River Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,078.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 72,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

