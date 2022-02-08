Hood River Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at about $24,004,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Trex by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

NYSE TREX opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.