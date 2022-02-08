Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

HWM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,075. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.88.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

